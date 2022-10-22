Woman charged in connection with serious assault which left 18-year-old in hospital

A 21-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Market Street at around 2am today and officers found a teenager who had suffered serious injuries. The 18-year-old boy was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The 21-year-old was arrested earlier today and police have now confirmed she has been charged in connection with the incident.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “She has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Market Street was closed for hours after a teenager was found with serious injuries