A pensioner admitted to forcing a child’s head into a pile of vomit and burning a woman with a cigarette lighter during a series of shocking historical abuse attacks.

Martin Fleming made the youngster place their head into the sick and demanded they run up and down a set of stairs while they were unwell at an address in Edinburgh between September 1981 and September 1990.

Fleming, 72, also culpably and recklessly burned a woman with the lighter while at the capital’s Cameron Toll shopping centre on an occasion between May 1985 and December 1989.

Martin Fleming admitted the charges at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The pensioner, of Camelon, Falkirk, admitted the charges of willfully ill-treating the child and burning the woman when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Fleming also pleaded guilty to further historical attacks including assaulting a child by repeatedly striking them on the bottom and legs with a belt on an occasion between January and December 1975 .

He also admitted to striking his ex-wife to the head and body, pinning her to sofa and compressing her neck with his hands at a property in Edinburgh between September 1986 and September 1988.

The OAP pleaded guilty to assaulting a further child by placing his hands around their neck and compressing and repeatedly striking them on the body with a wet towel to their injury at homes in the capital between September 1981 and September 1992.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court a full written narration into the violent events would be prepared for the next calling of the case.