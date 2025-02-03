Five more people have been arrested in connection with disorder offences that took place in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night last year.

As part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the disorder that took place in Calder Road, officers executed two search warrants at addresses in the Broomhall and Saughton areas. On Thursday, January 30, a 17-year-old male was arrested in Broomhall and a 16-year-old male was arrested in Saughton.

Between January 30 and 31, three other males aged 17, 17 and 25 were arrested in connection with offences that took place in Calder Road and Captains Road. Four males aged 15, 16, 19 and 27 have also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the incidents in Captains Road.

Edinburgh was hit by a spate of incidents around Bonfire Night last year, including here in Niddrie. | NW

The total number of people reported across Scotland for Bonfire Night criminality is now 61, with 41 of these individuals being linked to incidents in Edinburgh.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson said: “I will continue to reaffirm my message in the wake of the disorder we experienced on November 5, 2024, that If you were involved, you will be caught. It may take time, but you will not evade justice.

“Enforcement activity like this will continue to take place wherever and whenever we have gathered sufficient evidence.

"The public can continue to support us with our inquiries by coming forward with information, or submitting video or photographic evidence via our Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S16-PO1.”