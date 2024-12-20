Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man they believe might be able to assist inquiries into an incident on Bonfire Night.

The incident happened in Calder Road on Tuesday, November 5.

Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may be able to assist enquiries into an incident in Calder Road on November 5 | Police Scotland

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded top, thick black gilet, black gloves, black trousers, black trainers with white soles and a small black cross-body satchel.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We are keen to talk to this male as we believe he may have information which could assist with our enquiries. The male pictured, or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Calder Road incident of November 5. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.