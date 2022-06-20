The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Sunday, 2 January, 2022 near the junction of South Trinity Road with Ferry Road.

A 13-year-old boy was walking with a friend on South Trinity Road when he was subjected to an attack.

As part of their investigations, officers are eager to trace the males shown in CCTV images who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate an assault with intent to rob a schoolboy in the Trinity area of Edinburgh.

The males in the images are described as being in their mid-to-late teens and wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and hooded tops or tracksuits.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to one of the males who is shown wearing a distinctive pink headband or hood. He is described as being aged 14 to 16 years old, Asian and about 5ft tall.

Officers would ask that any members of the public who recognise the males in the images or have any other information to contact them at the earliest opportunity.