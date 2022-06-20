A house in Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow was broken into between 9.30 am on Thursday, June 16 and 2.45 pm on Sunday, June 19.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair, Livingston CID, said: “The householders had been away for the weekend and came back to find that their home had been broken into. The watches and jewellery were of significant sentimental value and their loss, and of course the break-in, is very distressing for the family involved.

“Officers have been checking local CCTV and making enquiries, however, would appeal to anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, maybe an unfamiliar car or person, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2126 of Sunday, June 19, 2022. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.