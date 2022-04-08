A 30-year-old man ended up in hospital with injuries to his face after the serious assault outside the Mousetrap pub on September 7, 2021 at 11.30 pm.

Police have released an image captured on CCTV showing a man they believe will be able to help them with their enquiries, and are asking him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.

The man shown in the image is described as 20 to 30 years old, between 5’10 and 6 foot, of thin build with a short, shaved haircut.

Edinburgh crime news: CCTV appeal launched following serious assault outside Leith Walk pub

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, of Gayfield CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and our inquiries have been ongoing.

“If you have any information about this incident or can identify this man, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3440.

