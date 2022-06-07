The Yard, a charity that provides activities to disabled young people, suffered a deliberate fire in their outdoor area in December last year.

A member of staff saw spotted an individual covering the grounds in petrol and lighting it, before running round smashing windows.

After receiving a donation from the Morrisons Foundation of £15,178 to refurbish the area.

Jenny MacDonald, Deputy Chief Executive at The Yard, explained: "Thanks to the generous support of the Morrisons Foundation, at The Yard Edinburgh, we were able to make huge improvements to our outdoor playground.”

“Sadly, at the end of 2021, our playground was damaged by fire and needed extensive repair work.

"We took the opportunity to rebuild our accessible boardwalk, but also to add improved lighting, more artwork, planters and decking, plus additional accessible seating areas.

"This funding from Morrisons Foundation helped us create more safe spaces for fun, friendship and adventure to flourish, so on behalf of all our families, we would like to say a big thank you."

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee added: “I’m very happy that we’ve been able to help The Yard following the terrible arson attack the charity suffered recently.

"The challenges of the past couple of years have been hard enough, particularly for children with additional needs who rely on the excellent services offered by the charity in Edinburgh.

"So being able to provide the donation to reopen the playground with new equipment that will be enjoyed by families for many years to come, really does make me very proud.”