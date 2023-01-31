News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested and charged after disturbance on Elm Row

Man arrested over ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh’s Elm Row

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:45pm

A man has been arrested and charged after emergency services were called to a disturbance in Edinburgh. Police received the report on Saturday afternoon (January 28) in the Elm Row area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 2pm to a report of a disturbance in the Elm Row area of Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

