A 65-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering two men whose bodies were found in an Edinburgh flat. Ian MacLeod, who lives in the Capital, made no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with two counts of murder. He is due to appear back in court within eight days and has been remanded in custody.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Greendykes Road on Tuesday evening and found two men, aged 66 and 37, dead inside. MacLeod and a 40-year-old man were arrested following the discovery. While MacLeod has been charged, the other man remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”