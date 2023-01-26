Edinburgh crime news: Manhunt launched to find teenagers who attacked and robbed a man on Seafield Street
Suspect could be as young as 14 years old
A manhunt has been launched after three teenagers attacked and robbed a man in Edinburgh.
The victim sustained minor injuries after being struck on the head with a weapon, while his attackers stole his rucksack and laptop.
The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Tuesday on the cycle path between Seafield Street and Pirniefield.
The first suspect has been described as around 14-years-old, with a Scottish accent. He was of slim build, wearing a snood, dressed in black and riding a black scooter.
The second suspect, with the weapon, was about 16 to 17-years-old, of stocky build and around 5 ft 9 tall. He had a Scottish accent and was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood tied tight, red snood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. The third was around 14 to 15-years-old, wearing dark clothing and silver trainers. Both were on electric bikes.
Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the people responsible and we encourage anyone with information about this attack to contact police.“Think back, did you see these three youths in the area around this time?“We are also appealing for anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage from the Seafield Road area around 5.30pm on Tuesday to get in touch. Please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3094 of Tuesday, 24 January, 2023.”