A manhunt has been launched after three teenagers attacked and robbed a man in Edinburgh.

The victim sustained minor injuries after being struck on the head with a weapon, while his attackers stole his rucksack and laptop.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Tuesday on the cycle path between Seafield Street and Pirniefield.

The first suspect has been described as around 14-years-old, with a Scottish accent. He was of slim build, wearing a snood, dressed in black and riding a black scooter.

The second suspect, with the weapon, was about 16 to 17-years-old, of stocky build and around 5 ft 9 tall. He had a Scottish accent and was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood tied tight, red snood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. The third was around 14 to 15-years-old, wearing dark clothing and silver trainers. Both were on electric bikes.