Edinburgh locals have been left unimpressed by new maps which are set to be installed in the city centre.

The signs, which are sitting outside the Omni Centre, have a map showing the new Trams to Newhaven route, but they also contain a glaring spelling error. Instead of giving the time it takes to walk to Leith Walk, locals were surprised to see ‘Lieth Walk’ instead.

One Twitter user said: “These Omni yet to be unwrapped Edinburgh maps look great. And they’d be even better if someone looked up how to spell Leith,” adding: “Determined not to turn this account into that of a pedant. But, come on guys, it’s taxpayers’ money - proofread away.”

New Edinburgh maps built outside Omni Centre misspell Leith. Credit: @hootsyhoots