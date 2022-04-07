Charlotte Rommerskirchen bought the quirky RadRunner e-bike last year and used it everyday to get to work, do the school/nursery run and to generally enjoy the city.

To her dismay, on Wednesday, April 6, at around 4.30pm it was stolen from the University of Edinburgh’s George Square bike storage.

Ms Rommerskirchen told The Evening News that CCTV footage shows three young men with their faces covered taking “all but a few minutes” to cut through the bike’s lock with an angle grinder before making off with it.

The Newington based lecturer said: “I bought the bike last year and me and my children have enjoyed it tremendously!

"The little one goes in the front seat and then my older son goes on the back. The motor is quite powerful and cycling has been a breeze.

"Given that we currently don’t have a very good cycling infrastructure in Edinburgh, I wanted a short and relatively light option, and the RadRunner fit the bill."

She described it as fairly distinctive being dark green with an orange rack, a cushioned rear-seat and a front-mounted child seat.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Rommerskirchen asked her followers to keep an eye out for the bike and to re-share her appeal as far as possible.

Police Scotland confirmed it received the report of the stolen bike and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said : "Officers received a report of a theft of an electric bike from George Square in Edinburgh at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 6 April, 2022. Anyone who knows who is responsible, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0525 of 7 April, 2022."

As well as reporting the theft to the police, Ms Rommerskirchen also took it to the university given it was an on-campus bike store but it reportedly takes no responsibility for theft within its bike storage units.

The University of Edinburgh has been contacted for a comment on the incident.

