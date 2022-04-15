Edinburgh crime news: Vehicle used in Broomhouse hit and run traced and driver identified

Police Scotland has also confirmed that the driver of the car has been identified.

The incident took place on Broomhouse Drive around 6.30 pm on Thursday, and a pedestrian was taken to hospital after the vehicle failed to stop.

The 40-year-old remains at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in a critical but stable conditions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 6.30pm on Thursday, 14 April, 2022, officers attended a report of a 40-year-old male pedestrian seriously injured on Broomhouse Drive in Edinburgh after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“The vehicle involved has since been traced and the driver identified.

“Enquiries are ongoing and any information should be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 2846 of 14 April, 2022.”

