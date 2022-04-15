The incident happened in Broomhouse at around 6.30pm, when 40-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle, which did not stop.

The road was closed and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal infirmary, while police are working to identify the driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed the road after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 6.30pm on Thursday, 14 April, 2022, officers attended a report of a 40-year-old male pedestrian seriously injured on Broomhouse Drive in Edinburgh after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical but stable.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and enquires are ongoing to identify the driver. The road has since been reopened.

“Any information should be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 2846 of 14 April, 2022.”