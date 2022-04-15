A 45-year-old man is currently in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being hit by a car.

The incident happened at the Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes around 9.30 am on Thursday.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and have released and appeal asking any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Edinburgh crime news: Man in serious condition in hospital as police treat car crash in Wester Hailes as attempted murder

Detective Inspector George Calder from CID at Corstorphine Police Station said: “The vehicle did not stop after the incident, but has now been recovered by officers, we are still trying to trace the occupants.

“We appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0742 of 14 April 2022.”

