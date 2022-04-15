Ailsa, 29, graduated from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Photography and Filmmaking and is now a freelance illustrator, graphic designer and fine artist. Alongside her passion for drawing and design, she composes music and plays instruments including the guitar and ukulele.

Despite living with arthritis since the age of three, Ailsa, from Gullane, has not let her mobility difficulties get in the way of artistic expression but walking is a real challenge. Living on the coast, she was desperate to get out on her own.

Two manual wheelchairs had kept Ailsa mobile over the years but with arthritis affecting her ability to self-propel, she needed a powered product to stay independent.

Artist Ailsa Hay now has the freedom to go wherever she wants with her new scooter.

After moving into an adapted bungalow, Ailsa felt it was time to start looking for a scooter as she cannot drive a car.

Looking for a specially-built one that could take her off paved surfaces, she turned to TGA and opted for one of their Zest Plus scooters.

Ailsa joked: “I didn’t want to be driving something that looked like I’d pinched it from an older person and Harry Reed from TGA came out to see me. He was a lovely guy, actually one of the neighbours recognised him as they have a TGA scooter too. There was no selling, Harry just wanted to suggest the best fitting scooter for me. I really needed something tailored to where I wanted to go locally. I wanted to visit the coast, drive off-road by the many golf courses near me but still be comfort on pavements. We both decided the Zest Plus with its larger wheels and suspension would be perfect.”

She added: “Previously I could only manage a hundred metres and then had to sit down, I was always shattered when I got back home. Now I drive my Zest and it’s amazing, I get in and have no discomfort.

"It’s easy to drive and doesn’t put too much strain on my wrists when cornering. I can steer with one hand and swap hands if I’m having a bad day with either of my wrists. It feels awesome to be independent. My scooter packs into the back of my mum’s car in five bits for day trips. I haven’t had it long so have only been local so far but will be going further as the days warm up and hope to take it on holiday soon.”

A key difference between Ailsa’s Zest Plus and her previous mobility products is that it is ‘futureproofed’. This means it will suit her needs in the future even if they change. As the tiller and seat can be adjusted Ailsa will stay comfortable and supported, something that is now not possible in her wheelchairs. Harry stressed the importance of this when they met, “If only the wheelchair salespeople had done the same,” comments Ailsa.

The thought of driving an old-fashioned scooter had put her off for some time but she insisted: “I can see any stigmatisation has gone. Scooters are suitable for people of all ages; this gives me confidence and makes me feel good when I’m out..”