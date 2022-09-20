News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Woman arrested after fire in Portobello High Street block of flats

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Portobello.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:11 pm

Emergency services were called to Portobello High Street early on Tuesday morning (September 20) after receiving reports of a fire within a property.

Officers have now confirmed that a 48-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a fire within a property on Portobello High Street in Edinburgh around 5.40am on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and one woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

“A 48-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and released on undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

