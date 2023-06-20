A convict with links to Edinburgh who was on the run from prison has been returned to custody and is due to appear in court later today.

Sean McGovern, 39, absconded from HMP Castle Huntly and was reported missing to police at around 10pm on Sunday, June 11. He has now been traced and returned to prison, and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, June, 20. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Before his escape, McGovern was serving a sentence at Castle Huntly, near Dundee, for dealing heroin and for firing a shotgun outside the Gauntlet Bar in Edinburgh’s Broomhouse area in 2008.