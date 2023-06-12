Police have warned the public not to approach an on-the-run convict who could be in the Edinburgh area after escaping from prison.

Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly and was reported missing to police around 10pm on Sunday (June 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said it is believed McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area. He is 39-years-old and described as being white, around 5ft 8, stocky, bald and has a scar on his right cheek.

Police said it is believed Sean McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area – and the public are being asked not to approach him.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers – possibly grey.

Anyone who has seen McGovern or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of Sunday, 11 June, 2023.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad