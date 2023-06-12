News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh locals told 'do not approach' on-the-run convict who escaped prison and has links to the Capital

Members of the public are warned to avoid Sean McGovern
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Jun 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST

Police have warned the public not to approach an on-the-run convict who could be in the Edinburgh area after escaping from prison.

Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly and was reported missing to police around 10pm on Sunday (June 11).

Police said it is believed McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area. He is 39-years-old and described as being white, around 5ft 8, stocky, bald and has a scar on his right cheek.

Police said it is believed Sean McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area – and the public are being asked not to approach him.
He is believed to have been wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers – possibly grey.

Anyone who has seen McGovern or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of Sunday, 11 June, 2023.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Before his escape, McGovern was serving a sentence at Castle Huntly, near Dundee, for dealing heroin and for firing a shotgun outside the Gauntlet Bar in Edinburgh’s Broomhouse area in 2008.

