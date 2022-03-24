Police officers in Edinburgh are now appealing for information on the incident which took place in Swan Spring Avenue sometime between 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 22, and 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 23.

The suspects stole jewellery, headphones and a black VW T30 highline van with the registration number T5 KPE.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick is working on the investigation and has asked anyone who may have seen the van being driven in the area to contact them and assist in their enquiries into the crime.

He said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious at this property and who may have door-bell or dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen the car being driven to get in touch to help with our investigation to recover it and the rest of the items that have been stolen.”

If you have any information on this housebreaking, or if you saw the van being driven around the time the crime may have taken place you should contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

You can call 101 and quote incident number 3049 of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, or alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would like to remain anonymous.

