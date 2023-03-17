News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
33 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Edinburgh crime: Pensioner Ian Hamilton from Murrayfield caught with horror child abuse videos

Murrayfield pensioner caught with disgusting haul of child abuse material

By Alexander Lawrie
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

An Edinburgh pensioner has been caught with a shocking collection of child abuse images. Ian Hamilton downloaded the disgusting haul of pictures and videos to his home computer over a 12 month period, a court heard.

Police officers acting on an anonymous tip off raided the 75-year-old’s home in the plush Murrayfield area of Edinburgh last year. Hamilton was at home at the time and officers seized computer equipment including an external hard drive. Cyber crime officers examined the device and discovered a total of 69 images and videos of children being sexually abused by adults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woman chased by knifeman while walking her dogs in Edinburgh

Ian Hamilton outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Ian Hamilton outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Ian Hamilton outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the sick collection of pictures and movies included 39 rated at category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum. Hamilton appeared in the dock at the Capital’s sheriff court on Friday, March 17, where he pled guilty to two charges of possessing indecent images of children between June 2021 and June 2022.

Defence lawyer James McMackin said he would reserve all his mitigation to the sentencing hearing. Sheriff Christopher Dickson placed Hamilton on the Sex Offenders Register for a term still to be decided and released the pensioner on bail. The sheriff also said Hamilton’s name will be passed on to Scottish Ministers who will determine if he is to be banned from working with children and vulnerable adults in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sentence was deferred to next month for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Teenager left with serious head injury after bottle attack in Tranent