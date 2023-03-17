An Edinburgh pensioner has been caught with a shocking collection of child abuse images. Ian Hamilton downloaded the disgusting haul of pictures and videos to his home computer over a 12 month period, a court heard.

Police officers acting on an anonymous tip off raided the 75-year-old’s home in the plush Murrayfield area of Edinburgh last year. Hamilton was at home at the time and officers seized computer equipment including an external hard drive. Cyber crime officers examined the device and discovered a total of 69 images and videos of children being sexually abused by adults.

Ian Hamilton outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the sick collection of pictures and movies included 39 rated at category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum. Hamilton appeared in the dock at the Capital’s sheriff court on Friday, March 17, where he pled guilty to two charges of possessing indecent images of children between June 2021 and June 2022.

Defence lawyer James McMackin said he would reserve all his mitigation to the sentencing hearing. Sheriff Christopher Dickson placed Hamilton on the Sex Offenders Register for a term still to be decided and released the pensioner on bail. The sheriff also said Hamilton’s name will be passed on to Scottish Ministers who will determine if he is to be banned from working with children and vulnerable adults in the future.

