At around 8pm on Monday, February 7, police received a report of a house in Silverknowes Garden being broken into.

Officers attended the scene, where a rear door to the property had been smashed, however, no-one was found within the house.

Police have not yet confirmed what was taken.

Enquiries have revealed that the suspect/s fled the scene in a beige or gold coloured Nissan Note car – which had been stolen from the Davidson Mains area last month.

The registration of the car is GF60 XZH, but police said the registration plate may have been changed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Nissan Note to contact them.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering relevant CCTV footage, after a housebreaking at a property in Silverknowes Gardens.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “It appears the Nissan Note is being used by the suspect(s) to leave the scene and transport any stolen items.

“We should all feel protected in our homes, and know that our personal items and objects are safe from thieves.

“I am asking for the public’s help in trying to locate this vehicle. If anyone has seen it or noticed it parked up somewhere then please do get in touch with us.

"Your information could help us trace whoever is responsible and allow us to return any stolen items to their rightful owners.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3026 of 7 February, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give information anonymously.

