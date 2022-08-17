Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the incident on Princes Street, between the Johnnie Walker premises and the Royal Bank of Scotland, at around 8.15pm on Saturday, August 13.

Officers found a 53-year-old man, who had suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.

Extensive enquiries from police have established that a number of people witnessed the incident. Detectives are appealing to those members of the public to contact them.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We understand that there were several witnesses to this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

"In particular, I would ask anyone who may have captured images or video footage on their mobile phones to contact us.

"This footage could prove vital to our investigation.

"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

"Anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.

"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

"The portal can be accessed at: http://ow.ly/5H0850Kl4F1