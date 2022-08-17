Edinburgh crime: Police appeal for information as man, 53, remains in 'critical condition' after assault on Princes Street
Police are continuing to appeal for information, after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault in Edinburgh’s city centre.
Police were called to the incident on Princes Street, between the Johnnie Walker premises and the Royal Bank of Scotland, at around 8.15pm on Saturday, August 13.
Officers found a 53-year-old man, who had suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.
Extensive enquiries from police have established that a number of people witnessed the incident. Detectives are appealing to those members of the public to contact them.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Capital couple met in city pub and went on to abuse children
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Blackburn woman ordered to pay policeman compensation after biting attack
-
3
Edinburgh bin workers to strike this week as union rejects ‘paltry’ pay offer
-
4
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh
-
5
Edinburgh festivals: Fringe performer speaks out about 'non-stop' sexual harassment while handing out flyers
Read More
Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We understand that there were several witnesses to this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.
"In particular, I would ask anyone who may have captured images or video footage on their mobile phones to contact us.
"This footage could prove vital to our investigation.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.
"Anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.
"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.
"The portal can be accessed at: http://ow.ly/5H0850Kl4F1
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3789 of 13 August, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you can give information anonymously.