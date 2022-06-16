Police received a report of a man drunk within his car on the Dalmeny Estate, South Queensferry, at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 15.

The vehicle was traced by officers from Road Policing Scotland and the National Motorcycle Unit, with the help of trained police dogs.

After finding the car, police carried out a breathalyser test on the 57-year old male driver, who provided a reading of 139ug at the roadside.

The man was arrested, and was tested again. He gave a reading of 117ug at the station. The legal limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 57-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”