Edinburgh crime: Police descend on city centre after reports of man acting suspiciously outside Bute House

Incident occurred outside First Minister’s Edinburgh residence

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police received reports of someone “acting suspiciously” outside Bute House in Edinburgh.

Police arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm on Saturday following reports of a man hanging around outside the Capital home of Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf, who this week replaced Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP.

Police taped off the road but said there was no threat to the wider public. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Saturday, April 1, to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace. There was no threat to the wider public and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The incident took place at Bute House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh last night. Pic Lisa Ferguson.
