Police arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm on Saturday following reports of a man hanging around outside the Capital home of Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf , who this week replaced Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP .

Police taped off the road but said there was no threat to the wider public. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Saturday, April 1, to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace. There was no threat to the wider public and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”