Detectives are appealing for information after a house in Hillhouse Avenue, Bathgate was broken into and a car was stolen on Tuesday, November 15. At around 2.30pm, the house was broken into and a grey Audi RS3 with the registration number R53 DOM was stolen from the driveway.

Officers would like to speak to three men who were seen nearby. The first is described as in his 20s with a slim build and wearing a high-viz vest, a black top and grey trousers and with a black hat pulled down over his ears. The second man is in his 40s, bald with a stocky build and dressed in black. The third is also in his 40s, with a stocky build and dressed in black.

A second car, a blue Fiat 500 Abarth, was seen parked in the street and is believed to have been involved in the crime.

Hillhouse Avenue, Bathgate (Google Streetview)

Detective Constable David Crighton said: “We are carrying out enquiries and studying CCTV footage from in and around the local area. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Tuesday afternoon, or saw the grey Audi RS3 along with a blue car, possibly a Fiat 500 Abarth, that was in the street at the same time, please contact us.“