Edinburgh crime: Police hunt underway after two knife-point robberies and one attempted robbery in Colinton
A police hunt is underway after two knife-point robberies and an attempted robbery in the Colinton area of Edinburgh.
Around 7.40pm on Saturday, October 7, a man entered shop premises on Bridge Road, threatened a male member of staff with a knife, and demanded money. The suspect then left the premises with a three-figure sum of cash before making off in the direction of Colinton Village.
The suspect is described as a being aged between 30-40, 6’2”, athletic build with a local Scottish accent. He was wearing a distinctive light grey Adidas hooded top with a neon green trim, white face covering, light-coloured gloves, dark trousers, and dark trainers.
Around 7.50am on Sunday, October 8, a man entered shop premises on Colinton Road, threatened a female member of staff with a knife and demanded she hand over money and cigarettes. He left empty-handed.
Shortly after, around 8.30am, the same described man entered shop premises in Ashley Terrace, in possession of a knife, threatened the staff, and again demanded money. He left the premises with a three-figure sum of cash.
He was wearing a black and white coloured face covering with a skull and cross-bone design, a black hooded top with an orange t-shirt underneath. He also wore camouflaged coloured jogging bottoms, and black and red/pink shoes, and was carrying a white string bag secured on both shoulders.
Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from Edinburgh Division CID, said: “The members of staff in all three incidents have been left badly shaken and it is vital that we trace the person involved.
“Due to the physical description of the suspect involved and the proximity of the premises it is believed the incidents are linked.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the suspect in the surrounding areas before or after the incidents to please get in touch.
“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3529 of the 7 October, 2023 Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Councillor Jason Rust, who has represented Colinton for the past 19 years, said: “My thoughts are with the staff and those impacted. This is absolutely horrific and I hope anyone with information comes forward as soon as possible and the perpetrators are brought to justice.”