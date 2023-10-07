Edinburgh sex attack: Police investigating after woman is subjected to a serious sexual assault in city centre
Officers are investigating after reports of serious sexual assault in Edinburgh
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre, police said.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area. On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a female in the Leith Street area of Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.