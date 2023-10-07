News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Edinburgh sex attack: Police investigating after woman is subjected to a serious sexual assault in city centre

Officers are investigating after reports of serious sexual assault in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre, police said.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area. On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a female in the Leith Street area of Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.