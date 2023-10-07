Officers are investigating after reports of serious sexual assault in Edinburgh

A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre, police said.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area. On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a female in the Leith Street area of Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”