Charity Super.Mkt will alllow customers to shop in a fun environment with live DJs on the weekend

Thrifty shoppers rejoice! Edinburgh’s first ever multi-charity store has officially opened its doors in St James Quarter.

Charity Super.Mkt, the ‘department store for second-hand style’, made headlines and put second-hand shopping on the national agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following phenomenal sales in London, Bristol and Reading, which raised over £800,000 for UK charities and reinvented charity shopping, founders Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth say they want to replicate this success in the Scottish capital.

Charity Super.Mkt, the ‘department store for second-hand style, has officially opened its doors in Edinburgh's St James Quarter.

Open until Sunday, September 17, Charity Super.Mkt enables the charities to collaborate for the first time and attract and engage new customers in a fun shopping environment with DJs on the weekend.

According to TRAID’s YouGov survey, 65% of us now wear something second-hand, with 80% of secondhand purchases being made through charity shops. This renaissance in pre-loved shopping has been spearheaded by Gen Z and Millenials, who are more conscious of the impact their spending has on the planet and are attuned to using platforms such as Depop and eBay to buy and sell second-hand clothes to create unique looks.

As such, Edinburgh’s significant student population make it the perfect location for a Charity Super.Mkt pop-up and an opportunity to provide a destination for the city’s burgeoning ethically conscious shoppers to contribute to the ‘green circular economy’ and support the environmental benefits that second-hand shopping brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hemingway said: “Charity Super.Mkt surpassed and is surpassing all expectations in London, Bristol and in our soft opening at St James Quarter in the past few days we have proved that the concept is equally successful in Edinburgh.

“To be given the chance to be in this city during one of the world’s best-known festivals is exciting. We are here till 17th September so don't miss your chance.”

To officially welcome Charity Super.Mkt to Edinburgh, St James Quarter is hosting a celebration of all things charity fashion next Thursday (24th August) from 6-8pm.

Guests can discover a curated line-up of pre-loved clothes and accessories while enjoying live sets from talented local DJs. The event is open to all and anyone who visits is encouraged to donate any quality garments they no longer wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter said: “Collaborating with Charity Super.Mkt to not only raise much needed funding for these amazing charities but also to promote fashion circularity, supporting both our CSR and ESG ambitions.

“Each year millions of tonnes of clothes are produced, worn, and thrown away. Having Charity Super.Mkt in the Galleria, will we hope, encourage everyone shopping for the fantastic new season trends to donate clothes or accessories they no longer love.

“This not only helps minimise waste but more importantly money raised from the donations will support these wonderful charities to carry out their inspiring work. It’s a win win.”

The initial four contributing charities are Shelter Scotland, TRAID, Four Square and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.