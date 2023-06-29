Want to go al fresco? One of Edinburgh's trendiest venues has opened its new outdoor terrace – just in time for summer.

Duck & Waffle, the ultra-cool bar and restaurant located within St James Quarter, are inviting guests enjoy the 32-seater area throughout the day or night whether it’s for a cocktail, before dining, a nightcap under the stars.

Situated just off the restaurant’s signature wrap-around bar and lounge, the terrace is ideal for intimate events or corporate gatherings – and is available for party bookings of up to 50 guests.

Duck & Waffle, the celebrated bar and restaurant located within St James Quarter in Edinburgh, has opened its new outdoor terrace.

With views of the Edinburgh skyline over the vibrant St James Quarter, the inviting space offers a sought-after escape from the bustle below – paired with a new, fresh and seasonal cocktail and culinary offering.

Alex Winter, general manager of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, said: “This is the go-to destination for summer in Edinburgh. There’s nothing better than celebrating on the terrace with an exceptional cocktail and a group of friends.

“Duck & Waffle is always about savouring the flavours of the season in a lively and captivating ambiance, and now our guests can do so with breathtaking views over Edinburgh.”

Featuring a unique alfresco culinary and cocktail experience, Duck & Waffle is capturing the essence of summer with seasonal cocktails and snacks.

Highlights from the Terrace Menu include refreshing new libations like The Main Squeeze made with Bombay Sapphire, freshly muddled lemons, grapefruit bitters, and mint, the Fire Quacker, made with Patron Silver, chilli, coriander, lime, sugar and soda, and other specialty hits like the Watermelon-Basil Caipiroska, Strawberry-Lemongrass Smash.

Also new on the menu is an artful selection of Tacos, sure to satisfy the summer cravings. Choices include: Duck Barbacoa with avocado and salsa taquero, Tuna Tostada with crispy onion, lime and jalapeño salsa, Cauliflower Tinga with slaw, coriander, spring onion and red chilli or Grilled Fish with tomatillo salsa, lime, red onion and coriander – perfect for sampling and sharing.

Rounding out the menu are the freshest oysters, a colourful summer salad, and the light and savoury Steamed Scottish Mussels.

