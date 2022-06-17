Officers received a complaint regarding a sexual assault at a school in the Edinburgh area on Friday, May 27, 2022.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation has been carried out and officers have liaised with the school and local authority.
“A report into the circumstances will be submitted to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration (SCRA).”
Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.