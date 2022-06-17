Edinburgh crime: Police investigate after alleged sexual assault at school in the Capital

Police have carried out an investigation, after receiving a report of a sexual assault which allegedly took place in a school in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:21 am

Officers received a complaint regarding a sexual assault at a school in the Edinburgh area on Friday, May 27, 2022.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation has been carried out and officers have liaised with the school and local authority.

“A report into the circumstances will be submitted to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration (SCRA).”

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.

Police in Edinburgh have carried out an investigation into a sexual assault which allegedly took place at a school in the Capital