Edinburgh crime: Police investigating car fire after burned out vehicle discovered by Roseburn viaduct

Car set ablaze in Edinburgh is being investigated by police

By Neil Johnstone
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

A vehicle set on fire and abandoned in Edinburgh is being investigated by police. The burned out car was discovered in Coltbridge Avenue, near the Roseburn viaduct, at around 10.30pm on Monday night, April 10. Officers are treating the fire as “willful” in what is believed to be the third car fire reported in the area so far this year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm, police were called to a report of a car fire at the viaduct near Coltbridge Avenue, Edinburgh. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Earlier in 2023 on January 17 two cars were found incinerated on the Roseburn viaduct, which forms part of the Roseburn cycle path. The former railway line has become a popular walking and cycling route that forms part of the national cycle network.

Police were called to the burnt out vehicle near the Roseburn viaduct in EdinburghPolice were called to the burnt out vehicle near the Roseburn viaduct in Edinburgh
