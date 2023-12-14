Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating a violent attack in Edinburgh city centre have released an image of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

Almost a month has passed since the serious assault which happened in George Street, near North Castle Street, at around 10.30pm on Saturday, November 18. Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could have information that would assist with the investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

He is described as white, aged in his 30s and he has dark coloured hair. On the night of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white tie dye t-shirt with jeans and black and white trainers.

Police are investigating the violent attack in George Street, Edinburgh