Edinburgh crime: Police investigating serious assault in George Street release CCTV images
Detectives investigating a violent attack in Edinburgh city centre have released an image of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.
Almost a month has passed since the serious assault which happened in George Street, near North Castle Street, at around 10.30pm on Saturday, November 18. Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could have information that would assist with the investigation.
He is described as white, aged in his 30s and he has dark coloured hair. On the night of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white tie dye t-shirt with jeans and black and white trainers.
Detective Constable Christina Yeoman of Gayfield CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack at a busy time of night in the city centre. Violent crime such as this is of the utmost concern to police in Edinburgh so I would urge the male or anyone who recognises him to contact us as soon as possible.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 743 of November 20.