The incident took place on-board the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service, which left Waverley Station at 6.45pm on Tuesday, July 19. It happened at around 7.10pm, as the train was approaching Falkirk High Street station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a CCTV appeal in their efforts to track down the man in the photos, as they believe he may be able to assist their investigation. The man or anyone who knows him has been asked to come forward to police.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in the images, to make contact with us quoting reference number 2200071612.

“Contact us by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”