Edinburgh crime: Police recover £600,000 worth of stolen motorbikes as part of Operation Soteria
Police have recovered more than £600,000 worth of stolen motorbikes in Edinburgh since June.
It comes as a result of Operation Soteria – Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.
Since June, enquiries have led to the arrest of 35 individuals with significant links to motorcycle crime and the execution of five warrants.
In that time, police have recovered 131 motorcycles, with a value totalling £601,813.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
2
Livingston crime: Driver left with serious facial injury after altercation on A899 in Livingston
-
3
Bathgate crime: Meadow Park attack leaves man in hospital with serious cuts
-
4
Good Morning Britain: Martin Lewis has head in hands as Edwina Currie offers 'advice' over cost of living crisis on GMB
-
5
Edinburgh bypass A720 crash and closure: Pedestrian dies after being hit by BMW
Last week, the Edinburgh Evening News reported that officers in Edinburgh have launched an investigation into a gang of youths as they address public concerns about anti-social behaviour.
On Monday, August 29, a motorbike instructor was accosted by male youths on electric bikes.
They attempted to kick him off his bike, as well as circling him and his client as they drove towards Cameron Toll roundabout.
The instructor was left shaken by the incident.
Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in Edinburgh can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.