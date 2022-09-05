Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a result of Operation Soteria – Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

Since June, enquiries have led to the arrest of 35 individuals with significant links to motorcycle crime and the execution of five warrants.

In that time, police have recovered 131 motorcycles, with a value totalling £601,813.

Police have recovered more than £600,000 worth of stolen motorbikes in Edinburgh since June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Edinburgh Evening News reported that officers in Edinburgh have launched an investigation into a gang of youths as they address public concerns about anti-social behaviour.

On Monday, August 29, a motorbike instructor was accosted by male youths on electric bikes.

They attempted to kick him off his bike, as well as circling him and his client as they drove towards Cameron Toll roundabout.

The instructor was left shaken by the incident.