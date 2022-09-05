News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police recover £600,000 worth of stolen motorbikes as part of Operation Soteria

Police have recovered more than £600,000 worth of stolen motorbikes in Edinburgh since June.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:51 pm

It comes as a result of Operation Soteria – Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

Since June, enquiries have led to the arrest of 35 individuals with significant links to motorcycle crime and the execution of five warrants.

In that time, police have recovered 131 motorcycles, with a value totalling £601,813.

Last week, the Edinburgh Evening News reported that officers in Edinburgh have launched an investigation into a gang of youths as they address public concerns about anti-social behaviour.

On Monday, August 29, a motorbike instructor was accosted by male youths on electric bikes.

They attempted to kick him off his bike, as well as circling him and his client as they drove towards Cameron Toll roundabout.

The instructor was left shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in Edinburgh can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

