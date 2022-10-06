Officers from the Livingston Road Policing Unit discovered an Audi, which was displaying false plates, parked on Stenhouse Crescent at around 1pm on Tuesday, October 4.

The vehicle, which was unattended, had been reported stolen on September 22, so police seized the car.

The next day, on Wednesday, October 5, officers from the same unit were on patrol in the Stenhouse area, when they located a Suzuki Swift which had been reported stolen to police on September 28.

The car was uplifted by police, who continue to investigate the initial theft of the vehicle.

It is currently unclear whether the two car thefts are connected.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland did not confirm whether the thefts are being treated as related, but said: “Enquiries are ongoing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found two stolen cars in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh.