News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crime: Police recover two stolen cars from the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh in two days

Police seized two stolen cars while out on patrol in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:20 pm - 1 min read

Officers from the Livingston Road Policing Unit discovered an Audi, which was displaying false plates, parked on Stenhouse Crescent at around 1pm on Tuesday, October 4.

The vehicle, which was unattended, had been reported stolen on September 22, so police seized the car.

Read More

Read More
Fife crash: Man killed after crash on the A917 has been formally identified

Most Popular

The next day, on Wednesday, October 5, officers from the same unit were on patrol in the Stenhouse area, when they located a Suzuki Swift which had been reported stolen to police on September 28.

The car was uplifted by police, who continue to investigate the initial theft of the vehicle.

It is currently unclear whether the two car thefts are connected.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland did not confirm whether the thefts are being treated as related, but said: “Enquiries are ongoing”.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police found two stolen cars in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh.

Anyone with information regarding the car thefts can call police on 101.