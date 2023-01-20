Detectives investigating an assault in Edinburgh’s Lothian Road two months ago have released images of a woman they are keen to contact.

The police say they believe the woman captured in the CCTV images may be able to help with the investigation. The assault occurred on Lothian Road on Saturday November 19, 2022, at around 3.30am. The woman is described as white, between 5ft 4in and 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, in her mid to late 20s, with long shoulder length blonde hair. She was wearing a beige/cream shirt-dress and white boots with a black handbag.

Detective Constable Neill Watt said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge the woman or anyone who recognises her, or anyone with any other information to please get in touch. You can call 101, quoting reference 0570 of 19 November, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”