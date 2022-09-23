The crime took place at Whitehouse Loan, near to the junction of Bruntsfield Crescent, in the early hours of Monday, June 28.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was threatened with a knife and had personal items stolen from him. Officers say the incident was “highly distressing” for the victim.

Police have now released images of a man they believe has information that could assist with their investigation.

The man shown in the photos is described as being Asian, in his late teens to early 20s, and around 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 inches in height. He has a slim build, short dark hair and was wearing a dark hooded jacket, light grey t-shirt, blue jeans and dark trainers with white soles on the night of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to the man, and are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch with police urgently.

Detective Constable Euan Chancellor of the Violence Reduction Unit, Gayfield CID, said: "This incident was highly distressing for the victim and we are eager to trace the man pictured.

Police in Edinburgh are looking to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information that can assist with their investigation into an assault and robbery.

"Knife-crime such as this is of the utmost concern to police in Edinburgh so I would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."