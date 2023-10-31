A fire lit in the street in Edinburgh's Niddrie area on Bonfire Night last year. Picture: Dan Barker/PA Wire.

Police in Edinburgh say they have seized an undisclosed sum of money in a crackdown on the illegal sale of fireworks.

The move is part of Operation Crackle 2023, designed to keep the public safe during the Bonfire Night period after the mayhem seen on the streets of the Capital last year when masked youths hurled fireworks, bricks and petrol bombs, barricaded streets and smashed windows. Following the incidents, 29 people were charged for over 59 offences.

And police have said there will be a zero tolerance approach towards violence and threatening behaviour this year. Twelve dispersal zones have been designated across the city, allownig police to order groups of two or more people to disperse if they have reasonable grounds to believe their presence or behaviour is causing or is likely to cause alarm or distress to any members of the public.

Operation Crackle also includes an intelligence-gathering drive in the run-up to Bonfire Night on Sunday. And on Tuesday, police said they had seized money they believe is liked to illegal firework sales.

Police Scotland Edinburgh posted on Facebook: "As part of #OpCrackle we have been gathering intelligence around the illegal purchasing and selling of fireworks. The possession of fireworks in the wrong hands creates a big risk to public safety if misused and we will act robustly where needed to minimise such risk.