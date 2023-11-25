News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Police trace escaped prisoner Ryan Gandy three days after he disappeared from city hospital

Police carried out extensive searches and told public not to approach Ryan Gandy
By Ian Swanson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An escaped prisoner has been traced three days after police said he went missing from a city hospital.

Ryan Gandy, 34, escaped from the Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, in Crewe Road South, on Wednesday and was last seen in the area at around 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they were carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public were advised not to approach Gandy if they saw him but to contact police immediately.

Most Popular
Ryan Gandy escaped from the Western General Hospital on Wednesday but has now been traced. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.Ryan Gandy escaped from the Western General Hospital on Wednesday but has now been traced. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.
Ryan Gandy escaped from the Western General Hospital on Wednesday but has now been traced. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.

Now police say Gandy had been traced. An update issued on Saturday morning said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Ryan Gandy, 34, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, 22 November has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who helped previous appeals for information.”