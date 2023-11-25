Police carried out extensive searches and told public not to approach Ryan Gandy

An escaped prisoner has been traced three days after police said he went missing from a city hospital.

Ryan Gandy, 34, escaped from the Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, in Crewe Road South, on Wednesday and was last seen in the area at around 5pm.

Police said they were carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public were advised not to approach Gandy if they saw him but to contact police immediately.

Ryan Gandy escaped from the Western General Hospital on Wednesday but has now been traced. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.