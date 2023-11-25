Edinburgh crime: Police trace escaped prisoner Ryan Gandy three days after he disappeared from city hospital
An escaped prisoner has been traced three days after police said he went missing from a city hospital.
Ryan Gandy, 34, escaped from the Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, in Crewe Road South, on Wednesday and was last seen in the area at around 5pm.
Police said they were carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public were advised not to approach Gandy if they saw him but to contact police immediately.
Now police say Gandy had been traced. An update issued on Saturday morning said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Ryan Gandy, 34, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, 22 November has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who helped previous appeals for information.”