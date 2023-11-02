Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are stepping up patrols in Leith after a spate of vehicle break-ins over recent weeks.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had responded to a number of reports of cars having been broken into while parked in Leith Walk and the surrounding area. Extra resources are now being drafted in to help patrol the areas, with both plain-clothed and uniformed officers on duty to kerb the rise.

The spokesman said: “In the past couple of months, we have had reports of a number of cars parked in the Leith Walk and surrounding streets area being targeted. Several vehicles have been broken into and items stolen. Officers are following a positive line in regard of the break-ins, however, additional officers, both plain-clothes and uniform, will continue to pro-actively patrol the affected areas. Advice has been issued to residents and people visiting Leith Walk via social media and in local leaflet drops."

Police say a number of vehicles break-ins have occurred on Leith Walk and surrounding areas. Photo: Jane Mingay/ AFP via Getty Images

They added: “We would urge motorists to make sure their vehicles are locked, to remove any valuable items or at least hide them from view in the locked boot of the car or in a glove compartment.”

Police say there are a series of simple measures people can take to protect their car – from parking in busy, well-lit areas covered by CCTV to using a steering lock and removing anything that indicates that valuables are inside the vehicle. Officers also warn that thieves are known to target vehicles that have been left unattended when the owner is defrosting the windows, and if stolen, insurance companies may not pay out due to driver negligence.