A man has been found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old Edinburgh dad last year.

Ryan McCabe was found guilty of murdering Liam Maloney in Niddrie when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, August 24.

Mr Maloney, 30, died in hospital on Saturday, May 7, 2022, two days after being stabbed by 49-year-old McCabe. The attack happened during the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the junction of Niddrie Marischal Grove and Niddrie Marischal Road in the east of the city.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Ryan McCabe (inset), was found guilty following trial of the murder of Liam Maloney.

Mr Maloney was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries. McCabe was arrested and charged on Monday, May 9, 2022 and has now been found guilty of murder and being in possession of a knife.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Liam Maloney had a young family when his life was ended by the violent actions of Ryan McCabe. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time.

“Violent incidents are completely unnecessary and unacceptable but are felt by the whole community. We will always act swiftly to deal with offenders to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.”