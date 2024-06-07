Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Violent brute also handed non-harassment orders for the next 20 years

A pensioner who carried out a horror campaign of violence against a woman and two children has been jailed and handed non-harassment orders spanning the next 20 years.

Martin Fleming, 72, battered the woman and two children over a 17 year period including putting one child in hospital and scarring the second child for life by burning her with a car cigarette lighter.

The violent brute also forced one child’s head into a pile of vomit after they could not hold down a bowl of cereal and repeatedly attacked both children with a wet towel.

Details of the historic abuse were read out on Wednesday when Fleming appeared for sentencing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after he had previously pled guilty to five offences.

The court heard Fleming was under 25 years old when he began his reign of terror over the woman and children carried out at several homes in Edinburgh between 1975 and 1992.

Martin Fleming, 72, who battered a woman and two children over a 17 year period, has been jailed.

Fleming struck one child when they were three-years-old with a belt so ferociously following “a toilet accident” that they had to be taken to the capital’s Sick Kids hospital for treatment to “sustained bruising” to their buttocks and legs in 1975.

The thug left a second child with burn marks to their leg when he placed a car lighter just above their right knee while sitting in a car at the Cameron Toll shopping centre on an occasion between 1985 and 1989.

The court was also told of an incident where Fleming forced the head of the same child into a pile of sick when they were unwell at a property in Edinburgh on an occasion between 1981 and 1990.

A separate attack saw Fleming make the child run up and down a set of stairs around 15 times and striking them on the legs each time they made it down to the bottom.

The court was told Fleming, of Camelon, Falkirk, regularly assaulted the woman and the children by striking them to the head and bodies and also thrashed the children with wet towels.

He was said to “fly off the handle” the slightest provocation and one attack saw him place both hands around the neck of the woman and strangle her until she “lost consciousness”.

The court was told the events were so traumatic for the victims they had difficulty recalling exact dates of the frequent assaults.

Defence agent Murray Aitken told the court the social work report was “not the most sympathetic” due to his client not remembering much of the attacks and his “attempt to minimise his responsibility”.

Mr Aitken said the lack of recollection was “understandable due to the passage of time” and there had been “very little contact” between him and his victims for around 20 years.

In sentencing, Sheriff Charles Walls said: “You have pled guilty to a series of charges on the complaint which amount to an appalling course of conduct.

“I commend the complainers for their bravery in speaking up to these matters after such a long period of time and it is very much appreciated. I have regard to an email from [one victim] that makes compelling terms of the long term impact your behaviour has had on [them].”

Sheriff Walls added it was “inevitable their lives have been scarred” by the abuse and the social work report confirmed that the pensioner has “a lack of remorse for your actions”.

Sheriff Walls sentenced Fleming to an 11 month prison term and issued three non-harassment orders banning him from contacting the victims for a period of 20 years.

