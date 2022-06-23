Edinburgh crime: Scottish SPCA urges dog owners to be 'vigilant' after pup poisoned in Edinburgh park

Scotland’s animal welfare charity have urged pet owners to be “vigilant”, after a dog was poisoned in a park in Edinburgh.

The animal was rushed to the vet by its owner, after ingesting poison in Dovecot Park, Edinburgh on Wednesday, June 22.

Thankfully, the pup made a full recovery after treatment.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Stuart Murray said: “This is very concerning and the dog in question was very lucky to come away from the incident unharmed.”

The dog was poisoned by pink pellets, which the Scottish SPCA believe to be rat poison.

Mr Murray continued: “Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners in the area to be vigilant.

A dog ingested pink pellets, which are believed to be rat poison, in Dovecot Park, Edinburgh.

“If anyone has any information about this case or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”