A 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted at The Cowgate in the early hours of Friday morning (August 26), police said.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 3.50am near the junction with Blair Street.

He was taken to hospital at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for his injuries, said a spokesperson for Police Scotland.

A serious assault has been reported in The Cowgate, Edinburgh (Google Streetview)

Detective Constable Andrew Lambert, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident."

Detective Constable Lambert is calling for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2293 of Friday, 26 August.