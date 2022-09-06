West Lothian incident: Police appeal after pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by car
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in West Lothian.
The incident happened around 3.35pm on Monday (September 5) in the Main Street area of Fauldhouse.
The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a 77-year-old male pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
The road was closed for around five hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Road Policing Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who may have seen either the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our investigation to contact us.
“Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101, quoting incident 2441 of 5 September.”