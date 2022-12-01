Edinburgh crime: Seven teenagers charged following Bonfire Night disorder in the Capital
Officers say investigation into incidents of disorder on Bonfire Night is ongoing after seven youths are charged
Police in Edinburgh have charged seven youths – aged between 13 and 16 years old – in connection with a series of incidents on Bonfire Night.
The charges include breach of the peace, shoplifting, assault and theft following a disturbance at a shop in Oxgangs Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, 5 November, 2022.
A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.
Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “Our investigation into incidents of disorder on Bonfire Night is ongoing.
“Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including a wide ranging review of CCTV footage from throughout the city, to identify those involved and ensure that they are brought to justice.
“I would appeal to anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact officers through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”