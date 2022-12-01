Police in Edinburgh have charged seven youths – aged between 13 and 16 years old – in connection with a series of incidents on Bonfire Night.

The charges include breach of the peace, shoplifting, assault and theft following a disturbance at a shop in Oxgangs Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, 5 November, 2022.

A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.

One area in which teenagers wreaked havoc on Bonfire Night was Niddrie, as reported in the Evening News last month.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “Our investigation into incidents of disorder on Bonfire Night is ongoing.

“Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including a wide ranging review of CCTV footage from throughout the city, to identify those involved and ensure that they are brought to justice.

