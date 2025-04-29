Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police discovered several hundred pounds worth of drugs in the car of a 17-year-old man they pulled over at the weekend.

Officers conducting patrols of Portobello at the weekend stopped the vehicle during the evening period.

The 17-year-old driver was spoken to by officers and following a search several hundred pounds worth of drugs were recovered from within the vehicle.



The driver then failed the roadside drugs wipe test. He was arrested and taken into custody.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing. Our local officers continue to proactively patrol and engage with the local community in Portobello.”