Edinburgh crime: Several hundred pounds worth of drugs found after 17-year-old driver stopped in Portobello
Police discovered several hundred pounds worth of drugs in the car of a 17-year-old man they pulled over at the weekend.
Officers conducting patrols of Portobello at the weekend stopped the vehicle during the evening period.
The 17-year-old driver was spoken to by officers and following a search several hundred pounds worth of drugs were recovered from within the vehicle.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing. Our local officers continue to proactively patrol and engage with the local community in Portobello.”