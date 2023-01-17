Edinburgh crime: Teenage boy, 15, charged after being caught carrying knife in Leith
A 15-year-old was caught carrying a knife by police in Leith.
Police were alerted to a report of a man in possession of a knife on Elm Row, Leith, shortly after 1.20pm on Monday, January 16. Officers from the Edinburgh North East division and Leith Response sprung into action, and after a search, they successfully tracked down a 15-year-old boy.
The teenager was charged with possession of a bladed article.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh North East Police wrote: “#NECPT and Leith Response colleagues quickly responded to a report of a male in possession of a knife in #Leith. Officers subsequently traced a 15 year old male and charged him with possession of a bladed article.”